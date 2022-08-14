All four wheels stolen from BMW car parked outside home

All four wheels were removed from a BMW that was parked outside a house near Woodbridge - Credit: Contributed

All four wheels of a BMW car parked outside a home near Woodbridge have been stolen by brazen thieves - and police are now appealing for witnesses.

The theft happened sometime between 1am and 9.45am on Friday, August 12.

The wheels were removed the car that was parked in Adams Close in Melton.

Suffolk police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information or who saw any unusual activity in the area is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/51693.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.



