Anger after 'completely unnecessary' fly-tipping found in field

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:00 AM October 22, 2022
A large amount of rubbish was left by the side of the road in east Suffolk

A large amount of rubbish was left by the side of the road in east Suffolk - Credit: East Suffolk Norse

A large amount of fly-tipping has been spotted by the side of the road in an east Suffolk village. 

A sink, toilet and other items were left dumped illegally on land off Snape Road in Tunstall, near Woodbridge.

A spokeswoman for East Suffolk Council said: "We investigate all incidents of fly-tipping, including ones on private land such as this one.

The rubbish left by the side of the road

The rubbish left by the side of the road - Credit: East Suffolk Norse

"Fly-tipping is completely unnecessary, and as well as being unsightly it can be harmful to the environment.

"We would ask anyone who recognises this waste, or who may have any information which would help to identify those responsible, to contact us.”

It comes after a trailer load of items including tents, kitchen units and bedding were dumped by the side of the road in Hollesley, near Woodbridge.

