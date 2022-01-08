News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Anglers urged to report illegal fishing in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM January 8, 2022
The River Gipping in Needham Market at a high level after prolonged heavy rainfall.

The River Gipping in Needham Market

Anglers in Suffolk are being urged to contact police over illegal fishing following increased reports along the River Gipping in recent weeks. 

Sergeant Brian Calver, from Suffolk police's rural crime team, said fish poaching is not just restricted to rural areas but is also prevalent in towns that have a watercourse. 

Sgt Calver said the force has most recently received reports along the stretch of the Gipping between Needham Market and Claydon but illegal fishing also takes place in Ipswich. 

He said: "In essence, an awful lot of the Gipping is managed by clubs, they lease the angling rights. 

"We've recently received reports of illegal fishing, we get it quite a bit in Ipswich. We often get reports near the Yarmouth Road bridge heading up towards Sproughton. 

"You talking things like fixed lines, illegal nets, people putting out nets right across the river, and these are people who are generally taking the fish for food. 

"The club waters have got their rules in place, you can legally take wild fish from a river in certain circumstances, but these people are taking all they can get for food." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Gills have no answer to excellent Blues
  2. 2 Two Suffolk businesses named among most dog friendly in UK
  3. 3 Appeal after man steals two Lego sets from toy shop
  1. 4 Five sites Aldi could build supermarket in Suffolk town
  2. 5 Launchpads, tough calls, a touchline battle and big support as Town head to Gillingham
  3. 6 "I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day
  4. 7 A12 blocked after three-vehicle crash
  5. 8 New free walking app launched in Suffolk
  6. 9 Gillingham 0-4 Ipswich Town: Class Town blow hosts away
  7. 10 People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge

There are wider implications to illegal fishing, Sgt Calver added. 

Sgt Brian Calver of the Rural Crime Team Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Sgt Brian Calver, from Suffolk police's rural crime team - Credit: Archant

For example, a specimen carp may be worth in excess of £10,000 and the cost of replacing such fish can have a huge impact on businesses and clubs if stolen. 

"We've had quite a few reports recently on the stretch between Needham Market and Claydon, that sort of area, not just netting, but people have been seen to take pike from there," Sgt Calver added. 

"The bottom line is they haven't got permission to be there. They're not club members, we know from research done from the Environment Agency, that these people we suspect haven't got valid rod licences either. 

"A lot people might think, 'well it's only a couple of fish' but it has quite an impact on the ecological balance and membership for those clubs. 

"If large fish are taken out of those rivers, it becomes less attractive for people to want to join that club so they then lose out on membership." 

Sgt Calver urged anyone with information about illegal fishing to report it to police on 101, quoting Operation Traverse or to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.

Suffolk Constabulary
Claydon News
Needham Market News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Horringer Court Middle School (left) and Westley Middle School (right), both in Bury St Edmunds, are planned to close

Education News | Exclusive

Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
The Leather Bottle pub has had its license suspended as part of a crackdown on drug related violence in Colchester

Food and Drink

Police describe drug dealing as pub has drinks licence removed

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
The Great House hotel and restaurant in Lavenham is up for sale after the current owners announced their retirement

'It's been incredibly rewarding': Owners call time at award-winning...

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon