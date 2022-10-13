Driver fails to stop after crash in Pets at Home car park

Police are appealing after a hit and run in the Pets at Home car park in Bury St Edmunds where a car crashed into a parked vehicle.

The crash happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on Thursday in the car park off Bedingfield Way.

A parked silver Ford Fiesta was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

The only description that was given to Suffolk police about the other vehicle was that it is believed to have been silver and driven by an elderly man.

Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting the CAD 254 of October 11.