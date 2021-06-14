News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Arsonist serving 15 years is arrested weeks after absconding jail

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 3:52 PM June 14, 2021   
Aldred Stanley, who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in May

Aldred Stanley, who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in May - Credit: Suffolk police

A man behind bars for several offences, including arson and robbery, has been arrested and returned to prison three weeks after absconding from Hollesley Bay.

Aldred Stanley — also known as Alfred Stanley — was reported missing from the Suffolk prison at 3pm on Saturday, May 22.

He was serving a 15-year sentence for arson, robbery and offences related to conspiracy to steal and to commit burglary.

The 43-year-old convict was at large for 21 days before being tracked down in the London area on Saturday, June 12, when he was returned to the prison system.

Police have thanked the media and the public for their help with the matter.

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Highways England are investing £2218m in East of England roads 

A12

A14 and A12 set for major upgrade work

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
David Cornell in action during the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Football

Cornell attracting Championship interest as Ipswich contract is terminated

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Hayley Lee , owners of The Bildeston Crown

Food and Drink

The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person