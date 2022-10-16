News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hunting man who absconded from Suffolk prison

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:49 AM October 16, 2022
Police are searching for Arthur McDonagh who has absconded from a Suffolk prison - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are searching for a wanted man after he absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.

Arthur McDonagh was found to be missing following a roll call on Saturday. 

The 28-year-old is serving a nine years and five months prison sentence for burglary offences. 

McDonagh has been described as white, 6ft 4in tall, of medium build.

He has links to the Rickmansworth area of Hertfordshire, a spokesman for Suffolk police said.

Anyone who believes they have seen McDonagh, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

