CCTV released after Lego sets worth £1,500 stolen from Suffolk B&M stores

The Lego was stolen from B&M stores in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after more than £1,500 worth of Lego sets was stolen from B&M stores in Suffolk.

The first incident happened at the store in Western Way in Bury St Edmunds at about 11.05am on Monday, August 29.

A man entered the shop and stole £700 worth of Lego products.

The second incident happened at about 1.30pm on the same day at the B&M at The Rookery in Newmarket, when £844.67 of Lego was taken from the store.

A day later, police believe the same man went back to the Bury St Edmunds B&M store and attempted to steal £684.31 worth of Lego products.

However, he left without any items.

Police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/56109/22 for the first incident, 37/56024/22 for the second and 37/56088/22 for the third.