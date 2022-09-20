News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

CCTV released after Lego sets worth £1,500 stolen from Suffolk B&M stores

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:06 PM September 20, 2022
The Lego was stolen from B&M stores in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds

The Lego was stolen from B&M stores in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after more than £1,500 worth of Lego sets was stolen from B&M stores in Suffolk.

The first incident happened at the store in Western Way in Bury St Edmunds at about 11.05am on Monday, August 29.

A man entered the shop and stole £700 worth of Lego products.

The second incident happened at about 1.30pm on the same day at the B&M at The Rookery in Newmarket, when £844.67 of Lego was taken from the store.

A day later, police believe the same man went back to the Bury St Edmunds B&M store and attempted to steal £684.31 worth of Lego products.

However, he left without any items.

Police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge fire breaks out at home in west Suffolk town
  2. 2 Road closed as young man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
  3. 3 Revealed: Cheapest village to buy a home in Suffolk
  1. 4 Renewed appeal as man remains in life-threatening condition after crash
  2. 5 Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Suffolk and Essex
  3. 6 Suffolk and Essex mourners speak of 'disbelief' in seeing King and Prince of Wales
  4. 7 5 peaceful places to explore in Suffolk
  5. 8 Concerns for missing 54-year-old man
  6. 9 Karl Fuller: A glass half full, accountability and trust in McKenna
  7. 10 Pub celebrates 'fantastic' reopening after seven years of closure

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/56109/22 for the first incident, 37/56024/22 for the second and 37/56088/22 for the third.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14

Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A large fire has broken out near Sudbury

Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon