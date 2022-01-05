Four car windows smashed and money taken in two Suffolk towns
- Credit: Archant
Cash and personal items have been stolen from four cars after windows were smashed in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.
The first break-in occurred between 9pm Tuesday, January 4, and 7am Wednesday, January 5, when a window of a Ford which was parked on Drake Avenue, Ipswich, was smashed to gain entry.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that £5 was stolen from the vehicle.
The second theft occurred in Ipswich when a wireless headset was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway in Ivan Blanty Close at around 1.45am on Tuesday, January 5.
A third car was broken into in Bury St Edmunds when a window of a Volkswagen, parked in Bulrush Crescent, was smashed to gain entry on some point between 8.30pm Tuesday, January 4 and 8.30am Wednesday, January 5.
Cash was stolen from the vehicle.
A fourth vehicle was broken into in Sedge Way when an unknown person smashed the the drivers window and stole coins in a holder.
Suffolk police are now reminding people not to leave any valuable items, and ensure their vehicle is locked at all times to prevent any further crimes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sudbury police quoting the appropriate crime reference number.
The reference number for the Drake Avenue break-in is 37/782/22, the reference for the second break-in is 37/811/22, the third break-in reference number is 37/836/22 and the final reference number is 37/842/22.
Suffolk police can be contacted on 101, or or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.