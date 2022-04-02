Warning after three vehicles broken into overnight in west Suffolk village

Drivers are being warned after a number of vehicles were broken into in a Suffolk village - Credit: Archant

Police have issued a warning to drivers after thieves broke into three vehicles during one night in a west Suffolk village.

The break-ins happened sometime overnight between Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1, in Hundon.

Suffolk police said items were stolen from the vehicles but did not specify what was taken.

Officers are now warning drivers to ensure that their vehicles are kept secure at all times and valuables are not left on display.

