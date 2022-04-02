News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Warning after three vehicles broken into overnight in west Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:41 PM April 2, 2022
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

Drivers are being warned after a number of vehicles were broken into in a Suffolk village - Credit: Archant

Police have issued a warning to drivers after thieves broke into three vehicles during one night in a west Suffolk village.

The break-ins happened sometime overnight between Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1, in Hundon. 

Suffolk police said items were stolen from the vehicles but did not specify what was taken.

Officers are now warning drivers to ensure that their vehicles are kept secure at all times and valuables are not left on display. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Bernice Warren appeared at Ipswich magistrates charged with having sex with a dog

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy

Dominic Bareham

person
ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian mother and daughter rehomed at 40-acre alpaca farm

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse, which is set to reopen with new tenants

New tenant found for pub that took bookings while closed

Dominic Bareham

person
Waitrose in Church Hill in Saxmundham where men attempted to steal a catalytic converter

Suffolk Constabulary

Men chased after interfering with car in Waitrose car park

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon