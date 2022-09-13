News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wanted Suffolk man arrested after three-month search

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:28 PM September 13, 2022
Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen more than two weeks ago and is now wanted by police

Chas Thacker has been arrested after a three-month search, police have said - Credit: Suffolk police

A 30-year-old Suffolk man who was reported almost missing three months ago has been arrested in connection with a criminal investigation.

Chas Thacker, from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, was first reported missing in Tilbury on Wednesday, June 15, three days after he was last seen.

He told relatives he was planning to walk home to Suffolk, a 70-mile trip, but did not make contact.

Police released several appeals in the search for him after his disappearance.

Suffolk police confirmed last month Thacker was wanted in connection with a criminal investigation

A Suffolk police spokesman has now confirmed Thacker was arrested in Hertfordshire on Tuesday, September 6.

Police wished to thank the public for their help in the search for Thacker.

