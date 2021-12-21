Chief constable: I'm proud of Suffolk officers for pandemic response

Opinion

Chief Constable Steve Jupp says he is proud of the force's work during the pandemic - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In another year that has brought us all unexpected challenges, I would firstly like to say I have yet again seen so much dedication, care, courage, commitment and warmth demonstrated by my officers, staff and volunteers.

They have worked so hard through the pandemic to keep our communities safe. Working through Covid-19 has brought Suffolk Constabulary together as a family, continuing to make us stronger and closer.

Just as we thought we were through the worst of the pandemic another Covid mutation hits us and yet again there have been ever-changing laws and guidance which we have had to quickly adapt to.

Sadly, a number of force events have had to be cancelled during the year, including our Long Service Awards Ceremony and Emergency Services Carol Service. However, the health and wellbeing of all staff, and you the public, is a high priority and we must be vigilant and closely monitor health advice from government.

I often receive numerous emails and letters from members of the public saying how pleased they have been with the way my staff have responded to the pandemic. It is always gratifying to receive such correspondence and means a lot to my staff. I continue to be so proud to be Chief Constable of Suffolk.

While all our policing teams have had to adapt in the way they work in order to continue to keep Suffolk safe, our control Room staff have had one of the most difficult tasks to keep taking calls on 999 and 101 and send police units to respond to incidents.

They have done this amazingly well – and while we are never complacent, it shows the care they have taken to remain Covid safe that we have managed to avoid any outbreaks through the year. Demand on the police and other public services was very high in the summer months and has stayed high – and our staff have done a great job, working 24/7.

We currently have a group of new control room staff being trained at our headquarters in Martlesham, and we are looking forward to them being ready by Christmas to join the team and start doing what they joined for - helping the public.

We will be recruiting again soon too, so if a rewarding job that involves helping people and reassuring them every day working as part of a professional team appeals to you, keep an eye on the Suffolk Constabulary website for the job advertisements.

Police degree apprenticeships in Suffolk

I have always known that in order for Suffolk to have the best officers, that protect and serve the public, you have to start with excellent training.

My commitment to having an outstanding Learning and Development Department has always been clear and we have maintained all essential training provisions during a challenging 18 months. We continuously adapt our leaning programmes to make sure they are always delivering what is needed.

I am pleased to say that Suffolk Constabulary will be introducing the Police Degree Apprenticeship Programme and a Degree Holder Entry Programme from April 2022.

These new programmes will provide more opportunities to learn policing skills in a supportive environment, linked to a professional qualification, that will better prepare our officers for policing Suffolk and keeping our communities safe. For anyone interested in joining us, our website has all the information on careers with Suffolk Constabulary.

Roadside checks day and night to catch drink and drug drivers

Heading into the festive season I want to reinforce the dangers of driving whilst under the influence of drinks or drugs. We have joined together with other emergency services and Roadsafe partners and launched our annual Christmas campaign highlighting the dangers.

This sees officers carrying out roadside checks throughout the day and night as well as intelligence-led enforcement activity. Collisions caused by people drink or drug-driving will often result in police, fire and ambulance crews all having to attend the scene and this places an additional strain on the emergency services at a busy time of year.

‘No Excuse’ is this year’s message and throughout the campaign, we will be using social media to show the day to day impact of losing your licence to drink or drug driving.

Please remember, getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs – you are gambling with your life, the lives of others and your livelihood.

Recognising that the vast majority of drivers are responsible sadly there are still those who insist on taking to the road under the influence of drink or drugs.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for all your support throughout 2021 and wish each and every one of you a very happy and safe Christmas and best wishes for the new year.