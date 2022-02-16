Chief Constable: More policing careers are opening up in Suffolk

Opinion

Firstly this month, I’d like to thank all those of you who took part in the Police and Crime Commissioner’s survey with regard to a rise in the council tax precept.

At the Police & Crime Panel in January, the scrutiny body, which holds the PCC to account, supported the PCC’s proposal to increase the precept by 4.2%, which equates to £10 a year for a Band D property - equating to 19p a week.

The precept investment will be used to focus on major improvements to the contact and control service.

It will fund the recruitment of additional staff to deal with calls and contact from the public more quickly and manage resources responding to calls for service more effectively.

Additional police sergeants will be recruited to manage operations and we will be able to create a digital desk to ensure it has the required capacity and capability to deal with public expectations regarding online and social media contact.

This comprehensive and ambitious programme will ensure the Contact and Control Room continues to be able to deliver these essential services effectively and efficiently.

The national police officer uplift programme has been a welcome initiative for all forces across the UK as it has enabled us to add new skills to our already passionate and multi-disciplinary teams within Suffolk police.

The uplift of officer and staff numbers is scheduled to continue until the end of 2023 and there has never been a more exciting time to be involved in policing.

Our diverse workforce is an important part of our operational effectiveness and is essential to maintaining strong relationships and trust with the public, and so we are delighted that since the start of ‘uplift’ our force has increased the number of people recruited from underrepresented groups.

Our recruitment window is still open, and we would love to continue to hear from people considering a career in policing particularly in our wonderful county.

To support development of the workforce, we have been investing in new training facilities at Martlesham and a range of professional training initiatives for new and current employees: including a wide range of apprenticeships for police and staff which is contributing to one of the largest transformations in policing for years.

In April this year, Suffolk Constabulary will be introducing the Police Education Qualification Programme (PEQF) - a national programme for all new officers. Suffolk Police has partnered with Anglia Ruskin University to deliver recruitment and education for new police officers.

A combination of dynamic operational training, together with theoretical education aims to recognise the level at which police officers currently operate and seeks to prepare our officers for tackling crime in the future in a way that will continue to keep our communities safe.





Outstanding staff, and sad loss of Mick Rainbird

Each month I receive many nominations for my consideration for both my Employee of the Month and Team of the Month awards. I believe it is so important to recognise the great work of all my staff, and this is just one way I like to show my appreciation.

Recently, for example, I awarded PC Emma Arthurs-Newman, with an Employee of the Month award.

Emma is part of the Student Officer Support Team based at Martlesham PHQ and is a valuable member of the Professional Development Unit. Her hard work as a Police Federation rep is also to be commended.

In particular she has been a fantastic support to a number of colleagues who have sadly been diagnosed with cancer and used her own personal experience to give them help and advice throughout their journeys.

Much of the support she gives is in her own free time and I know that staff have been extremely grateful. This all shows absolute commitment and dedication.

And finally, talking about dedication, it is with much sadness that a serving police member of staff sadly passed away last month.

Mick Rainbird was 73 years old. He joined Suffolk Police Cadets in February 1966 before becoming a police officer in September 1967. After retiring as a Special Branch detective sergeant in Felixstowe in 1997, Mick returned as a police staff member working in Ipswich, before joining the newly formed Major Investigations Team in 2008, where he remained until his passing.

Mick Rainbird, who joined Suffolk police in 1966, sadly died last month - Credit: MICHAEL STEWARD

With over 55 years of service to the Constabulary and the people of Suffolk, I wanted to take this opportunity to recognise his amazing contribution to the force.

His love for the policing family was clear and he epitomises for me why we are all so proud of Suffolk Constabulary and those that work within this organisation. He was a much-loved member of the policing family and will be greatly missed.