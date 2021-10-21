Drugs, cash and weapons seized during police County Lines action week

Published: 12:01 AM October 21, 2021

During a week of action Suffolk police seized drugs worth around £11,500, along with £4,500 in cash and 10 weapons including knives, crossbows and knuckle dusters.

Throughout the week Suffolk Constabulary along with other forces conducted arrests and warrants, organising dedicated patrols, gathering intelligence across the county to ensure that the force continues to make the county a hostile environment for criminals to operate in.

As part of the week of action officers made 19 arrests, including offences for possession with intent to supply drugs.

Additionally, the force conducted 43 welfare and safeguarding visits to a number of properties.

These locations have historically been vulnerable to the problems of ‘cuckooing’ where drug dealers befriend or extort a vulnerable person and takes over their property to sell drugs from.

Thirty vulnerable adults and children were spoken to in terms of their safeguarding measures.

Chief superintendent Marina Ericson said: "These figures demonstrate that we’ve had another productive week in tackling drug dealing and associated criminality and protecting our most vulnerable.

"It is important to recognise that that our work to address the issue of ‘county lines’ and drug supply is something we tackle all year round.

“We are working harder than ever to crack down on drugs, prevent harm and protect people, which we know brings misery to communities in the form of drug dealing and violence.

“Tackling county lines is in equal parts about safeguarding victims, shutting down the line and targeting line holders, encourage those involved to seek support and advice to help them exit their current situation.”

Police and crime commissioner for Suffolk Tim Passmore said: “The threat from the illegal drugs trade is a major concern for residents and businesses right across the county and it is raised with me at nearly every public engagement I hold.

“Catching these despicable individuals involved in County Lines and bringing them to justice is absolutely crucial for all of us who live and work in Suffolk and this will continue to be a major priority in our new police and crime plan.

“I support this intense focus on this dreadful crime and these excellent results speak for themselves.

"I congratulate the constabulary for their achievements and promise this work will continue until all County Lines in Suffolk are destroyed."