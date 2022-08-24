County lines drug dealer who supplied crack cocaine into Suffolk jailed

Hamza Delli, of Mayville Road in London, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A drug dealer who operated a county line supplying crack cocaine into Suffolk has been jailed for almost six years.

Hamza Delli appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Delli, of Mayville Road in London, operated the 'Akwa' line that transported class A drugs into Haverhill.

The 32-year-old was identified as the line holder following enquiries by Suffolk police and the Metropolitan Police and arrested on February 24 at his home address.

Following his arrest, crack cocaine and about in £1,400 cash was seized.

Delli was jailed for a total of 70 months.

DC Ian Webb, from the Serious Crime Disruption Team at Suffolk police, said: "Delli decided to target Haverhill with his county line drug supply business, bringing misery to residents and vulnerable people.

"He is now paying the price for that poor decision."