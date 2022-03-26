Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up this week

Dean Manning (left), Gary Daily and Lucas Alves (right) are among those jailed in Suffolk this week. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A drunk who exposed himself to a female police officer in Haverhill, a Bury St Edmunds man who attacked his ex-partner and a man who stabbed a victim with a cracked bottle in Ipswich are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Lucas Alves

Lucas Alves was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Lucas Alves, 25, was jailed for 12 months after exposing himself to a female police officer having been arrested for spitting at cars held at temporary traffic lights in Haverhill.

Alves, of Abington Place, Haverhill, had previously pleaded guilty to exposure, using threatening words or behaviour, criminal damage, possessing a knife, and using racially aggravated words or behaviour before magistrates in December, and was remanded in custody.

He was seen by drivers waiting at the lights in Chalkstone Way in Haverhill around 5pm on December 6, 2021, and appeared to be angry and distressed.

Alves was punching vehicle mirrors while shouting, attempting to enter a van, spitting at cars and being racially abusive towards a woman.

He was arrested and a search of his rucksack revealed a hammer and a large kitchen knife, and he was further arrested for possessing a bladed article in public.

After he was placed into the back of a police van, Alves proceeded to spit and urinate in the back of the van before exposing himself and masturbating in front of a female officer.

Gary Daily

Gary Daily of Gladstone Road in Ipswich was jailed for 30 months after a stabbing in the Suffolk town. - Credit: Suffolk police

Gary Daily, 34, was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court after a stabbing on Tavern Street in Ipswich.

Daily, of Gladstone Road in the Suffolk town, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and having an article with a blade or point in a public place.

The incident happened in September 2021 when Daily approached the victim and his friend.

An argument between the victim and Daily, with the victim stabbed once to the lower back leaving a puncture wound.

Daily was arrested the following day and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged.

Dean Manning

Dean Manning was jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Dean Manning, 33, was jailed for 18 months after he attacked his ex-partner in a drink and drug-fuelled rage.

Manning, of no fixed address in Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage, possession of cannabis and breaching a restraining order.

The incident happened in February of this year when Manning was invited to the address of the victim despite a restraining order being in place following a previous assault on her.

After spending money on the victim's bank card, Manning "went mental" when asked about the spending and grabbed the victim by the neck with both hands and started to strangle her, the court heard

He smashed the television, mirrors and a glass table, then slapped and punched the victim to the face before she escaped.

Manning, who had 31 previous convictions for 65 offences, was previously sentenced to 23 weeks in custody for assaulting the same victim in May 2021.

