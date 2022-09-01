News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Cyclist injured as driver fails to stop at scene of crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:01 PM September 1, 2022
A cyclist was left injured after a crash involving a car in Bury St Edmunds

A cyclist was left injured after a crash involving a car in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist was left injured after a crash involving a car which the driver failed to stop at in Bury St Edmunds. 

The crash is reported to have taken place at about 5.10pm on Wednesday, August 31, at the junction of Bedingfield Way and Easlea Road. 

A man who was riding a bike was involved in a crash with a car, which has been described as a grey coloured Honda Civic, which failed to stop at the scene. 

The cyclist was knocked off his bike and sustained cuts and bruises as a result of the collision.

Suffolk police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Bury St Edmunds Police, quoting reference CAD 281 of August 31.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A new pet clinic will be offering discounted care to help owners with the cost of living crisis

Cost of Living

Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon