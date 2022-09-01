Cyclist injured as driver fails to stop at scene of crash

A cyclist was left injured after a crash involving a car in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist was left injured after a crash involving a car which the driver failed to stop at in Bury St Edmunds.

The crash is reported to have taken place at about 5.10pm on Wednesday, August 31, at the junction of Bedingfield Way and Easlea Road.

A man who was riding a bike was involved in a crash with a car, which has been described as a grey coloured Honda Civic, which failed to stop at the scene.

The cyclist was knocked off his bike and sustained cuts and bruises as a result of the collision.

Suffolk police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Bury St Edmunds Police, quoting reference CAD 281 of August 31.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.