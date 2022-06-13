News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Hundreds' of litres of diesel stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:55 PM June 13, 2022
Hundreds of litres of diesel has been stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk

Hundreds of litres of diesel has been stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk - Credit: PA

Hundreds of litres of diesel has been stolen from a number of vehicles parked in east Suffolk.

The five cars, which were all parked in Coxwells Square, Leiston, were targeted sometime between 1pm on Saturday, June 11, and 7.15am today, Monday, June 13. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Hundreds of litres of diesel were stolen from the five vehicles."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/36372/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Live News
Leiston News

Don't Miss

Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road.

Updated

Village road closed for 7 hours due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Justin and Kairi Kett at Fork Kitchen & Deli in Hadleigh

Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Head Chef at The Brudenell in Aldeburgh, Ben Hegerty.

Food and Drink

Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A crane hoists the new fantail to the top of the mill

Suffolk Live News

Historic Suffolk landmark restored to former beauty with new fantail

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon