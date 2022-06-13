'Hundreds' of litres of diesel stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk

Hundreds of litres of diesel has been stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk - Credit: PA

Hundreds of litres of diesel has been stolen from a number of vehicles parked in east Suffolk.

The five cars, which were all parked in Coxwells Square, Leiston, were targeted sometime between 1pm on Saturday, June 11, and 7.15am today, Monday, June 13.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Hundreds of litres of diesel were stolen from the five vehicles."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/36372/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.