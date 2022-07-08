Suffolk dogs were allegedly kept in filthy conditions with faeces and urine

Justin Dyer will appear before Ipswich magistrates charged with eight animal welfare offences - Credit: ARCHANT

A 42-year-old man will appear before magistrates next week charged with eight animal welfare offences relating to dogs and puppies, including allegations of failing to provide water and forcing them to live in filthy, unhygienic and unsafe conditions.

Justin Dyer, who is currently a prisoner in Norwich, will face Ipswich magistrates on Wednesday, July 13 in connection with the allegations.

Charges also include failing to provide effective worm control or arrange effective veterinary care and forcing one of the dogs to live in a cage that was too small in Sudbury.

It is alleged that some of the dogs were surrounded by faeces and urine, putting them at risk of disease, and in one instance, concerning a cookie dog named Sandy, it is alleged there were entrapment and wounding hazards.

Dyer is also charged with breeding and advertising dogs for sale without a licence.