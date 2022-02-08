Enquiries still ongoing after post boxes stolen from Suffolk villages

Enquiries are still ongoing after post boxes were stolen from villages in west Suffolk - Credit: citizenside.com

Police are still investigating after seven historic red post boxes were stolen from villages across Suffolk over a 10-day period.

Suffolk police say the first post box was taken from Hinderclay Road in Rickinghall on Friday, January 7.

During the night of Friday, January 14, boxes were also taken from Church View Road in Wixoe, Pound Green in Cowlinge and The Green in Hawkeden.

Three more were taken overnight on Monday, January 17, in Chapel Street in Stoke-by-Clare, The Green in Chedburgh and Depden Green.

Suffolk police said the thefts are linked.

Speaking at the time of the thefts, sergeant Brian Calver, from the Rural Crime and Wildlife Team at Suffolk police, said: "We know that these are quite valuable and attractive for their antique/collectible resale value, but we are keeping an open mind in that they could be going for their scrap metal value as well.

"What is definite is that such thefts are a big loss of heritage and identity to the village from where they are stolen from.

"There is also the personal disruption such a theft could cause to individuals who have posted important letters and documents and, that as a consequence, are then sadly lost."