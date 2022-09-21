Farmer accused of fraud totalling 'hundreds of thousands of pounds'

A former Suffolk farmer allegedly defrauded a string of creditors out of “hundreds of thousands of pounds” by buying goods and services he knew he couldn’t pay for, a court has heard.

Thirty-eight-year-old Wayne Parker allegedly issued cheques that bounced on accounts which only contained a few pennies or which were empty, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Parker, formerly of Suffolk but now of Hazel Grove, Feltham, has denied participating in a fraudulent business with intent to defraud creditors by incurring debts.

Nadia Silver, prosecuting for Suffolk Trading Standards, claimed that Parker bought goods on credit and on the goodwill of suppliers and assured them he was a person of good standing who would pay what he owed.

“The prosecution say that when he incurred debts to the tradespeople who supplied him in good faith he was acting dishonestly and knew that he couldn’t pay his debts and had no intention of paying them and told lies to these people in order to extend credit to him,” said Miss Silver

She said that over a period of two and a half years Parker’s alleged offending had resulted in losses of “hundreds of thousands of pounds” to creditors.

She said Parker had an “established pattern” in the way he conducted the fraud and would frequently make an initial cash payment and then issue cheques that bounced or he would tell the bank to stop the cheques.

When Parker was chased for payment he allegedly assured creditors that full payment would be made and would use delaying tactics by saying the money was on its way or blame a problem with a new bank account.

He would also allegedly claim his bank account had been hacked or that the debt had already been paid.

“He sometimes provided screen shots of purported confirmation of payments but these were lies,” said Miss Silver.

She alleged that Parker had bought livestock including sheep and cattle and had failed to make payments for them.

He had then sold them without the supplier's knowledge while they were still the legal owners of them.

On one occasion he purchased a Range Rover on finance and had then issued cheques which bounced.

When he was asked to return the vehicle he allegedly made excuses and kept hold of it as long as he could, said Miss Silver.

After Parker was declared bankrupt he had allegedly continued to engage the services of vets and suppliers and didn’t tell them as he was obliged to that he was bankrupt, she said.

The trial continues.