Father and son accused of murder appear at crown court
- Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family
A father and son accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds have been remanded in custody.
David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon charged with the murder of Neil Charles after previously appearing before magistrates in the morning.
No pleas were entered and the pair will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 6, 2022, for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).
Mr Charles suffered a serious stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20.
He died from his injuries two days after the incident.
The father and son, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, who appeared via video link from Bury Police Investigation Centre, were remanded in custody.
As well as confirming the PTPH, Judge Martyn Levett also set a provisional trial date of March 14, 2022.
