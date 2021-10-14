News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Father and son accused of murder appear at crown court

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:08 AM October 14, 2021    Updated: 8:29 AM October 14, 2021
Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Charles have been released from bail, but remain under investigation

Neil Charles died two days after the incident on Sunday, June 20 - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

A father and son accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds have been remanded in custody. 

David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon charged with the murder of Neil Charles after previously appearing before magistrates in the morning. 

No pleas were entered and the pair will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 6, 2022, for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).  

Mr Charles suffered a serious stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20.

He died from his injuries two days after the incident. 

The father and son, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, who appeared via video link from Bury Police Investigation Centre, were remanded in custody. 

As well as confirming the PTPH, Judge Martyn Levett also set a provisional trial date of March 14, 2022. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt
  2. 2 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
  3. 3 Sudbury road cleared after crash involving ambulance and other vehicles
  1. 4 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
  2. 5 Desperate plea from West Suffolk Hospital as young patients fight covid
  3. 6 Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship
  4. 7 Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 66-year-old woman
  5. 8 Driver stopped as police find van being held together by ratchet straps
  6. 9 Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash
  7. 10 Suffolk cat found 150 miles from home after going missing five years ago
Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Former Everton and England player Peter Reid (centre) during the Premier League match at Goodison Pa

Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon