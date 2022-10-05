News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Salesman who sold out-of-date fish to elderly people in Suffolk jailed

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:32 PM October 5, 2022
Suffolk Trading Standards officers attended the address near Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING ST

Brian Pendlington has been jailed after using aggressive business tactics to sell out of date fish to elderly victims - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A conman who sold out-of-date fish to elderly people in Suffolk using aggressive business tactics has been jailed.

Brian Pendlington, of Oval, Ouston, Chester-Le-Street, County Durham, was prosecuted following evidence given by complainants in Suffolk.

The 43-year-old targeted victims in Stoke-by-Nayland, Tuddenham, Red Lodge, Great Bealings, Rushmere St Andrew, Eye and Ipswich in Suffolk, as well as Diss in Norfolk.

One resident in Lakenheath paid £297 for a freezer full of fish, with the trader returning six months later when the victim paid another £495.

Suffolk Trading Standards took samples of the fish delivered and found it to be underweight and not fit for human consumption.

Another victim in Brandon paid £495 for a freezer full of fish, but opened one packet to find that it was already out of date.

Suffolk Trading Standards said Pendlington "operated with total disregard for the quality of the fish he was supplying and the safety of his customers".

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-0 win against Cambridge United unfolded
  2. 2 A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident
  3. 3 Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw
  1. 4 Large cannabis plant discovered at home in east Suffolk village
  2. 5 Air ambulance called as child falls down 'steep ditch' in Suffolk village
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following 3-0 win v Cambridge United
  4. 7 Three abnormal loads pulled over on A14
  5. 8 Plans for 41 homes in Suffolk village recommended to be given green light
  6. 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in the 3-0 win over Cambridge
  7. 10 1,400-year-old royal hall found in Suffolk

Pendlington operated across the country and mainly targeted elderly people, many of whom lived alone.

Between May 2019 and May 2020, he caused 28 victims to lose more than £6,000 between them.

One victim, who was 71 and lived alone, was pressurised into purchasing about 40 packs of fish for £495, which were loaded into her freezer by a salesman who didn't give her the chance to inspect her purchase.

Another, who suffered a similar experience and was charged £195, described feeling "violated and vulnerable" in her own home.

Victims reportedly felt they had no choice by to pay.

Where returns were requested, victims were told that this was not possible as the "chill chain" had been broken as the fish had been placed in their freezer.

In some cases, Pendlington repeatedly failed to prove receipts or cancellation rights, and those did attempt to cancel or complain rarely received a response.

Suffolk victims will be contacted by Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council Trading Standards to inform them of the outcome.

Pendlington was also handed an unlimited Criminal Behaviour Order, preventing him from doorstep selling.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

People walking along Walberswick beach in Suffolk

'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Benhall, near Saxmundham in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police cordon in Benhall near Saxmundham

Suffolk Live News

Girl stabbed in village left with potentially life-changing injuries

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Site in Bentley that is being looked at for a potential solar farm

Solar farm developer eyes up 116-acre site in south Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon