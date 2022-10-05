Salesman who sold out-of-date fish to elderly people in Suffolk jailed

Brian Pendlington has been jailed after using aggressive business tactics to sell out of date fish to elderly victims - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A conman who sold out-of-date fish to elderly people in Suffolk using aggressive business tactics has been jailed.

Brian Pendlington, of Oval, Ouston, Chester-Le-Street, County Durham, was prosecuted following evidence given by complainants in Suffolk.

The 43-year-old targeted victims in Stoke-by-Nayland, Tuddenham, Red Lodge, Great Bealings, Rushmere St Andrew, Eye and Ipswich in Suffolk, as well as Diss in Norfolk.

One resident in Lakenheath paid £297 for a freezer full of fish, with the trader returning six months later when the victim paid another £495.

Suffolk Trading Standards took samples of the fish delivered and found it to be underweight and not fit for human consumption.

Another victim in Brandon paid £495 for a freezer full of fish, but opened one packet to find that it was already out of date.

Suffolk Trading Standards said Pendlington "operated with total disregard for the quality of the fish he was supplying and the safety of his customers".

Pendlington operated across the country and mainly targeted elderly people, many of whom lived alone.

Between May 2019 and May 2020, he caused 28 victims to lose more than £6,000 between them.

One victim, who was 71 and lived alone, was pressurised into purchasing about 40 packs of fish for £495, which were loaded into her freezer by a salesman who didn't give her the chance to inspect her purchase.

Another, who suffered a similar experience and was charged £195, described feeling "violated and vulnerable" in her own home.

Victims reportedly felt they had no choice by to pay.

Where returns were requested, victims were told that this was not possible as the "chill chain" had been broken as the fish had been placed in their freezer.

In some cases, Pendlington repeatedly failed to prove receipts or cancellation rights, and those did attempt to cancel or complain rarely received a response.

Suffolk victims will be contacted by Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council Trading Standards to inform them of the outcome.

Pendlington was also handed an unlimited Criminal Behaviour Order, preventing him from doorstep selling.