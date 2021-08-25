Football fan Simon Dobbin's death linked to attack in 2015, say police

Breaking

Published: 11:55 AM August 25, 2021

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY - Credit: Archant

The death of football fan Simon Dobbin from Suffolk was linked to hooligans attacking him in 2015, a post mortem examination has concluded.

After watching his team Cambridge United play away at Southend United on March 21, 2015, in Southend, the Mildenhall dad was seriously injured in a 90-second attack.

He spent four months in an induced coma at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, before returning home in March 2016.

Mr Dobbin died in October 2020 at the age of 48 after being left paralysed and requiring round-the-clock care.

Rev Sue Leathley and Rev Stuart Wood, right, lead the coffin to St Mary's Church for Simon Dobbin's funeral in Mildenhall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Thirteen people were convicted and sentenced in connection with the incident.

All of the men received a 10-year football banning order.

You may also want to watch:

A forensic post-mortem examination carried out has now identified a link between the assault and his death.

Acting detective superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We have received the final report following the post-mortem examination and it shows pathologically there was a causal link between the assault Simon was subjected to, and his death.

“We will now carry out an investigation to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death.

“I know Simon’s story has touched the lives of many people and we are supporting his family.

“My thoughts are with his friends and loved ones.”

This post-mortem examination is part of Essex Police's review of Mr Dobbin’s case in relation to any further action against the men.

For their part in the vicious attack, eight men were found guilty of violent disorder at a trial at Basildon Crown Court, while another man admitted the charge.

A further three men were convicted for conspiracy to commit violent disorder at the same trial. One other man received a suspended sentence for assisting an offender.

The men were jailed for a total of 42 years and four months on July 17, 2017.

Robin Weyell, CPS East of England deputy chief crown prosecutor, said in 2020: “Our sincere condolences go to Simon’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We understand that Essex Police will be reviewing the investigation. We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review and will carefully consider any further material that is received from Essex Police.”