Prison absconder who spent 9 months on the run back behind bars

A convicted burglar who absconded from Suffolk's Hollesley Bay prison and was found after nine months on the run is back behind bars.

Timothy Stone-Parker was reported missing from the open prison near Woodbridge on the afternoon of August 5 last year.

Police began searching for the 25-year-old but he evaded officers until he was discovered in Littleport, Cambridgeshire on April 28 - nearly nine months after his escape.

Timothy Stone-Parker absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Stone-Parker was returned to prison to serve the rest of his six-and-a-half-year sentence for burglary.

He pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday and was sentenced to a further eight months in prison.

Detective Constable Henry Longhurst, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Stone-Parker’s escape act has landed him back behind bars for even longer.

"I hope this shows we will not give up until we catch our criminals and put them back where they belong."