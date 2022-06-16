'Dogs die in hot cars': Police say they may smash windows to free pets
Dog owners are being reminded to not leave their pets in their vehicles as temperatures are set to soar.
The heat can pose huge risks to our furry and feathered friends and with temperatures of 30C expected tomorrow, Friday, June 16, owners are being asked to take proper precautions.
The UK Health Security Agency has said the Level 3 alert, which was initially at Level 2, will be in place from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Saturday.
In a post on Facebook, Essex Police said: "Dogs die in hot cars. As the temperatures are due to rise this week - don’t leave them locked in vehicles.
"We all love to take our furry friends out and about with us, especially during the summer months.
"Many people don’t realise just how quickly the temperature rises in vehicles, reaching 47 degrees in under an hour.
"Unfortunately parking in shade or leaving a window slightly open can still have devastating impacts on our dogs on hot days.
"Please do not leave your dog unaccompanied in a vehicle during the summer months.
"If you do, it may just be that an officer has to break a window to get the dog out of what effectively turns into a greenhouse."
The RSPCA has listed top tips to keep pets cool during the warm weather which is as follows:
- Have a go at making some frozen dog treats to keep your pooch cool;
- Use pet-safe sun cream to help protect your pets from sunburn;
- Make sure animals have constant access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times;
- For animals that live outside, remember that the sun moves during the days and so does the shade;
- Freeze your dog's water bowl or add ice cubes to their water;
- Fill a paddling pool or spray a hose for your dog to play in, but always make sure you supervise them when around water;
- Wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel, or use damp towels for your pet to lie on.