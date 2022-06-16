'Dogs die in hot cars': Police say they may smash windows to free pets

Police are warning dog owners not to leave their dogs inside vehicles during the hot weather - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog owners are being reminded to not leave their pets in their vehicles as temperatures are set to soar.

The heat can pose huge risks to our furry and feathered friends and with temperatures of 30C expected tomorrow, Friday, June 16, owners are being asked to take proper precautions.

The UK Health Security Agency has said the Level 3 alert, which was initially at Level 2, will be in place from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Essex Police said: "Dogs die in hot cars. As the temperatures are due to rise this week - don’t leave them locked in vehicles.

"We all love to take our furry friends out and about with us, especially during the summer months.

"Many people don’t realise just how quickly the temperature rises in vehicles, reaching 47 degrees in under an hour.

"Unfortunately parking in shade or leaving a window slightly open can still have devastating impacts on our dogs on hot days.

"Please do not leave your dog unaccompanied in a vehicle during the summer months.

"If you do, it may just be that an officer has to break a window to get the dog out of what effectively turns into a greenhouse."

The RSPCA has listed top tips to keep pets cool during the warm weather which is as follows: