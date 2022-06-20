News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:02 PM June 20, 2022
Updated: 3:36 PM June 20, 2022
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub - Credit: PA

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

It is understood the actress, who is best known for her role as Kat Slater in the BBC One soap, was arrested outside Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Flex Nightclub in Bury St Edmunds

Flex Nightclub in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer/drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.”

A conditional caution provides an opportunity to achieve an early positive response to low-level offending behaviour for those persons willing to admit their offending and to comply with certain conditions, a Government website states.

Jessie had reportedly been in the area after watching Madness at Thetford Forest in nearby Brandon on Saturday. 

She was born in Enfield, north London, and shot to fame when appearing on EastEnders in 2000.

Kat Slater, also known as Kat Moon, has become one of the show's most notable characters and has been involved in some of its most popular storylines, including her marriage to Alfie Moon.

She has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and The Bill and has picked up a number of awards in her acting career, including at the British Soap Awards.

Jessie was also spotted in Colchester last year with fellow EastEnders stars after filming scenes for the show nearby. 

The BBC declined to comment. Her agent has been approached for comment.

