Man, 37, accused of lying to police over dangerous driving incident

A Suffolk man has appeared in court accused of lying to the police following an incident of dangerous driving last year.

Nicholas Faux, 37, has been charged with perverting the course of justice after allegedly contacting police in July 2021 and informing them he was the driver of vehicle following an incident of fail-to-stop and dangerous driving on June 26.

Faux, of no fixed address in the Stowmarket area, is then alleged to have continued to state he was the driver throughout police interview when another person had already admitted the charges.

The charge is indictable only which means the case can only be heard at the crown court.

Faux appeared in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Friday for the short preliminary hearing.

No plea was taken by magistrates and Faux will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 8 for his plea and trial preparation hearing.