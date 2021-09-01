Man, 33, accused of rape and false imprisonment

Published: 12:05 PM September 1, 2021

Michael Halford appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to face two charges - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Suffolk man accused of rape and false imprisonment has been remanded in custody.

Michael Halford, 33, of Elm Close, Haverhill, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link on Wednesday to face the two charges at the short preliminary hearing.

It is alleged Halford raped a woman this year and unlawfully imprisoned her against her will.

The charges are indictable only, which means the case can only be heard at the crown court.

The case was committed by magistrates and Halford will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 29 for his plea and trial preparation hearing.

Halford was represented at the hearing by Kelly Fernandez-Lee.

Magistrates refused a bail application and Halford was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance.



