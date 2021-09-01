News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man, 33, accused of rape and false imprisonment

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 12:05 PM September 1, 2021   
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Michael Halford appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to face two charges - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Suffolk man accused of rape and false imprisonment has been remanded in custody. 

Michael Halford, 33, of Elm Close, Haverhill, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link on Wednesday to face the two charges at the short preliminary hearing. 

It is alleged Halford raped a woman this year and unlawfully imprisoned her against her will. 

The charges are indictable only, which means the case can only be heard at the crown court.

The case was committed by magistrates and Halford will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 29 for his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Halford was represented at the hearing by Kelly Fernandez-Lee. 

Magistrates refused a bail application and Halford was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
  2. 2 Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts
  3. 3 Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business
  1. 4 Town complete deal for Cook's captain Morsy
  2. 5 Championship side show interest in Town youngster Baggott
  3. 6 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
  4. 7 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot
  5. 8 Town still keen on Morsy move in final hours of transfer window
  6. 9 The transfer window is shut - so are Town better, and who will play?
  7. 10 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14

Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan return of Bersant Celina

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on Celina loan deal

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon