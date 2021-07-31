Pebmarsh man acquitted of rape charges following five-day trial

Published: 6:00 AM July 31, 2021

A 24-year-old Essex man accused of raping two teenagers has been unanimously cleared of both offences by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was George Pacey, of Cross End, Pebmarsh, near Halstead, who had denied raping a teenager between August 2014 and January 2015 and raping a 17-year-old girl in May 2016.

He was unanimously cleared of both offences by a jury after a five day trial.

Giving evidence Pacey admitted he’d sent naked pictures of himself to one of the girls when she was 13 or 14 after she sent him pictures of herself in her underwear.

He accepted that he’d been sexually attracted to the girl and that he’d got sexual gratification from sending her intimate pictures of himself.

However, he said that after sending her two pictures he realised he’d been foolish and hadn’t sent her any more.

He accepted he’d taken the girl in his car to a lay-by on a quiet country road but denied forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

He denied cornering the other alleged victim in a hut on a recreation ground in Bures while they were listening to music with friends and trying to put his hand down her leggings.

Pacey claimed they had started kissing each other and she had undone his trousers and performed a sex act on him.

He denied pulling her back when she tried to walk off after she was sick.

Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, said the 17-year-old complainant claimed that Pacey had started to kiss and touch her after she saw him on Bures Recreation Ground and she had told him she “wasn’t there for anything like that".

He said the girl claimed Pacey had become more forceful and when she had tried to run away he had caught up with her and had taken her to a hut where the assault allegedly continued.

Mr Hughes alleged Pacey had also driven another teenager to a wooded area in Lamarsh and got her to perform a sex act on him.