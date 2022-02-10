News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man facing prison after exposing himself and sexually assaulting women

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM February 10, 2022
Ipswich crown court building

Yuri Loreiro pleaded guilty to five charges at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has been remanded in custody after he admitted exposing himself and sexually assaulting two women near Bury St Edmunds. 

Yuri Loreiro, 35, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and two charges of exposure. 

He denied a further sexual assault charge and his pleas were accepted by prosecutor Philip Farr, who asked for that charge to be left on file. 

The offences took place last year between October and December 2021, the court heard. 

Loreiro, of Hengrave Road, Fornham All Saints, near Bury St Edmunds, entered his pleas from the dock on Wednesday. 

Judge Emma Peters ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service. 

Loreiro, who was remanded in custody by the judge, will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on March 21. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's a big club in fairness' - Jack Wilshere on whether he'd sign for Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Construction firm wins golden ticket to build Suffolk chocolate factory
  3. 3 Eight dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Sudbury home
  1. 4 Dirty food takeaway on lookout for new Suffolk location
  2. 5 'I respect Ipswich so much... but there's only one team I'm trying to win for' - Wickham excited to face Town for first time
  3. 6 'I came here to enjoy management again' - Cook on taking Chesterfield job
  4. 7 Vehicle ablaze after major crash on the A12
  5. 8 Two stores in Bury St Edmunds' Arc shopping centre close down
  6. 9 Level crossing safety fears put brakes on village 85 homes plan
  7. 10 Halesworth woman lost more than £40,000 in online dating scam

Judge Peters told Loreiro he would be facing a term of imprisonment, it was just a question whether that sentence would be immediate or suspended. 


Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Exterior of Adnams' The Swan Hotel in Southwold

AA inspectors award their top accolade to Suffolk hotel

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The family of a missing Colchester man have pleaded for his safe return

Essex Police

'Please come home': Wife's heartfelt plea to missing husband and dad

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna at Doncaster Rovers.

MK Dons vs Ipswich Town

'He's not quite 100%' - Injury news ahead of MK Dons clash

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed a six mile stretch on the B1106 near Elveden.

Suffolk Live News

Long stretch of north Suffolk road closed after 'serious' crash

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon