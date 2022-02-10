Man facing prison after exposing himself and sexually assaulting women

Yuri Loreiro pleaded guilty to five charges at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has been remanded in custody after he admitted exposing himself and sexually assaulting two women near Bury St Edmunds.

Yuri Loreiro, 35, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and two charges of exposure.

He denied a further sexual assault charge and his pleas were accepted by prosecutor Philip Farr, who asked for that charge to be left on file.

The offences took place last year between October and December 2021, the court heard.

Loreiro, of Hengrave Road, Fornham All Saints, near Bury St Edmunds, entered his pleas from the dock on Wednesday.

Judge Emma Peters ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.

Loreiro, who was remanded in custody by the judge, will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on March 21.

Judge Peters told Loreiro he would be facing a term of imprisonment, it was just a question whether that sentence would be immediate or suspended.



