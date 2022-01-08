Man, 20, appears in court accused of three rapes

Tyreese Spry appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to face three rape charges - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A 20-year-old man from Suffolk has appeared in court charged with three counts of rape.

Tyreese Spry, of The Avenue, Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, appeared in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face three charges of raping a woman aged 16 years of age or older.

Two of the offences are alleged to have taken place in 2020, while the other is alleged to have happened in 2019.

The charges, contrary to section one of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, are indictable only and can only be heard at the crown court.

Therefore no pleas were entered by Spry at the short preliminary hearing held in Ipswich.

Spry will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Magistrates granted Spry unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance.



