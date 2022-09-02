Man arrested after false imprisonment and assault at Suffolk festival

A man has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault after a man had his hands cabled tied to his feet - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault after a man had his hands cabled tied to his feet and was pushed into a swimming pool in Bury St Edmunds.

It took place at Southgate Green at the Planet Fun Park in the town on Sunday, August 21 at some point between 7pm and 10pm.

A man, aged in his 20s, was held down and had his hands tied to his feet with cable ties by a group of people.

One of the people then pushed the victim into the paddling pool, then slapped his head several times.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the people involved were known to the victim beforehand.

A 31-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault and was released on police bail, pending further enquiries, to answer on September 12.

Anyone who saw the incident or knows who was responsible is being asked to contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting crime number 37/54030/22.