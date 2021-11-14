News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after crash blocks road in west Suffolk

Angus Williams

Published: 10:05 AM November 14, 2021
A man has been arrested after a crash which left a van on its side in a west Suffolk village.

Police and the fire service were called to Birds End, Hargrave, at around 5.45am today (Sunday, November 14) to reports a car had crashed into a hedge.

They arrived to find a grey van on its side, almost completely blocking the road.

The occupants of the vehicle are understood to have left the scene before emergency services arrived.

However a police spokesman said the driver was later arrested at the scene for "other matters" unrelated to the crash.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

The road reopened at around 7.30am.

