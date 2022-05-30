Man arrested after serious sexual assault in Suffolk park

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Bury St Edmunds.

The assault happened at Nowton Park on Bury Road on Sunday, May 29, sometime between 7pm and 8pm.

The victim, aged in her 40s, had arranged to meet the man for the first time.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said while they were in the park the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

The spokesman added: "Officers subsequently made enquiries following the report and earlier this morning arrested a male, aged in his 40s, in the London area on suspicion of attempted rape. He is currently in custody for questioning.

"Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the vicinity of Nowton Park during the times stated above and who may have seen anything that may assist the investigation.

"Officers are also keen to speak to a female with shoulder-length blonde hair who was walking her spaniel – white with a brown shoulder patch - in the area during the times stated and who may have seen the incident."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is being asked to contact the West Safeguarding Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 37/33064/22.

The victim is currently being supported by trained police officers.

