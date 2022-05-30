News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after serious sexual assault in Suffolk park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:46 PM May 30, 2022
The serious sexual assault happened in Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds

The serious sexual assault happened in Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Bury St Edmunds. 

The assault happened at Nowton Park on Bury Road on Sunday, May 29, sometime between 7pm and 8pm. 

The victim, aged in her 40s, had arranged to meet the man for the first time. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said while they were in the park the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. 

The spokesman added: "Officers subsequently made enquiries following the report and earlier this morning arrested a male, aged in his 40s, in the London area on suspicion of attempted rape. He is currently in custody for questioning.

"Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the vicinity of Nowton Park during the times stated above and who may have seen anything that may assist the investigation.

"Officers are also keen to speak to a female with shoulder-length blonde hair who was walking her spaniel – white with a brown shoulder patch - in the area during the times stated and who may have seen the incident."

Most Read

  1. 1 Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today
  2. 2 Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans
  3. 3 Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday
  1. 4 Town's midfield magician has left the building... but will he return for season three?
  2. 5 Regeneration plans proposed for 'deprived' coastal village
  3. 6 Highways officials to discuss speed limits on busy Suffolk road
  4. 7 Serious fire breaks out at home in Ipswich residential street
  5. 8 Hurst gunning for play-off final glory as Cook's Chesterfield fall short
  6. 9 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
  7. 10 'Fantastic' chance to bring community pub back to life

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is being asked to contact the West Safeguarding Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 37/33064/22.

The victim is currently being supported by trained police officers. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

Suffolk Live News

What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The timber-framed cabins at Toad Hall Lodges, a health retreat near Southwold

London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Henley's of Wivenhoe has been awarded the best fish and chip shop in London & South East England. Fr

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
EADT CHRIS MILLS / DOMINIC Tendring Hall in its heyday PICTURE CONTRIBUTED

Forbidden Suffolk: 5 more places you can't visit in Suffolk

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon