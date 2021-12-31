Suffolk man, 26, arrested on suspicion of rape in Essex

A man from Suffolk was arrested in Essex on suspicion of rape (file photo) - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 26-year-old man from Suffolk has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Essex as part of a police crackdown on serious crime over the Christmas period.

The man was detained by Essex Police's Adult Sexual Abuse Investigation Team earlier this week.

He has since been released on bail, with conditions.

The arrest was one of ten made over a 24-hour period from December 29 to 30 in a campaign led by Essex Police's Operational Support Group (OSG).

Chief Inspector Darren Deex, head of OSG, said: "My teams are continuing to work hard throughout the holiday period to support ongoing investigations across the force.

"We’re particularly focussing on suspects believed to have caused serious harm to residents and visitors to our county, and those involved or linked to violent offences.

"No matter what time of day or day of the week, we will be ready and waiting to keep you safe and arrest those intent on committing crime."