Saxmundham man avoids prison after being caught with indecent videos

Published: 5:30 AM September 3, 2021

A 52-year-old Suffolk man caught with three indecent videos of children on a laptop has been handed 150 hours of unpaid work.

Kurt Norman, of Tennyson Road, Saxmundham, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court for sentence on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty on August 3 to making indecent photographs/pseudo-images of a child.

The offending came to light after disclosures were made about indecent images uploaded to the internet, the court heard.

Police were able to trace the email account through the IP address and this led officers to the home address of Norman on April 9, 2019, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told magistrates.

A number of devices were seized from his home and were sent off for forensic analysis.

Investigators discovered the three category B indecent movies on a Sony Vaio laptop, which was the same video duplicated twice, Mr Ablett told the court.

The age of the child in the video was between seven and nine years old.

Norman, who had no previous convictions, made admissions to police via a pre-prepared statement in 2019, Mr Ablett told the court.

Mark Holt, mitigating, said Norman pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Mr Holt said 14 items were seized from Norman's home, including computers, iPads and USB sticks, and the same video - duplicated twice - was found on only one laptop.

Mr Holt said Norman "fully cooperated" with police during the investigation, assisting them with passcodes and passwords for devices when others involved in these type of cases do not.

"He is regretful and remorseful," Mr Holt added.

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service following the hearing on August 3, and the report was completed and read by the bench.

Norman was handed an 18-month community order by magistrates, with 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work and made subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order, which, among other things, will monitor future internet usage.

Norman was also ordered to pay £145 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture of the Sony laptop.



