East Suffolk climate activist charged after Just Stop Oil tunnel protest

A Suffolk man who occupied a tunnel for almost two weeks has been charged - Credit: Essex Police

A 39-year-old Suffolk man is one of three people who has been charged after a tunnel beneath a busy road for was occupied for almost two weeks.

Samuel Johnson and other Just Stop Oil campaigners occupied the tunnel underneath St Clements Way in Grays for almost two weeks.

The protestors voluntarily left the tunnel at about 3.45pm on Sunday after demanding the government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.

Two other men have also been charged - Credit: Essex Police

The protest began on August 23.

Essex Police has said that work to fill in the remaining section of the tunnel will begin shortly.

Johnson, of Keens Lane, Reydon, is one of three people who have been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and criminal damage.

Xavier Gonzalez Trimmer, 21, of Portnall Road, London, and Joe Howlett, 32, of Radstock, Somerset, were also charged with the same offence.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin, of Essex Police, said: “As we have consistently said, we are not anti-protest but we must take action when we believe laws have been broken and the safety of the public is put at risk.”