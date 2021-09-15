Man sent obscene online messages to two 'decoy' schoolgirls while on drugs
A 27-year-old Suffolk man has admitted attempting to incite two 'decoy' schoolgirls to engage in sexual activity.
Daniel Holland appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday, September 15.
Holland, of Park Road, Combs, near Stowmarket, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to cause or incite a child aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.
He admitted attempting to cause or incite a 14-year-old girl to engage in penetrative masturbation between October 24 and November 2, and attempting to incite a girl, aged 13, to send him indecent images of herself on December 5 last year.
Both individuals turned out to be adults posing as children.
Holland indicated his intention to plead guilty at an earlier hearing before magistrates on August 13 this year.
Wednesday's hearing was adjourned in order for the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on Holland, who, the court heard, had no previous convictions and told police police that his behaviour had been influenced by drugs.
Judge Martyn Levett set a date for sentencing to take place at the same court on October 15.
Holland was released on bail with a condition not to attempt to contact anyone under the age of 18.