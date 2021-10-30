News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Felixstowe man denies drink driving charge

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM October 30, 2021
Kearon Braybook is due before magistrates in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Dean Nastev pleaded not guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Felixstowe man has denied drink driving in the town and will face a magistrates' court trial in the new year. 

Dean Nastev, 44, appeared in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face a single count of drink driving. 

Nastev, of Cobbold Road, Felixstowe, pleaded not guilty through a Bulgarian interpreter at the short preliminary hearing in Ipswich. 

It is alleged Nastev was driving a Ford Ka in Felixstowe on March 21 this year while over the limit for alcohol, magistrates heard. 

Nastev is alleged to have recorded a reading of 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath. 

Nastev, who was represented by solicitor Dino Barricella during the hearing, was granted unconditional bail by magistrates. 

His trial, which is estimated to take around two-and-a-half hours, will take place on January 10, 2022, at 10am. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Felixstowe News

