Man, 30, denies stealing fuel and receiving stolen fish tanks

Published: 8:00 AM October 16, 2021

A Trimley man has denied driving off without paying for fuel and receiving five stolen fish tanks and will next appear at the crown court.

Benjamin Lee, of Grimston Lane, Trimley St Martin, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Friday to face two charges.

Lee, 30, pleaded not guilty to making off without payment and receiving stolen goods at the short preliminary hearing.

It is alleged Lee made off without making payment for £67.67 worth of fuel in Woodbridge on December 2, 2019.

He is also alleged to have received five Aqua Home fish tanks, to the value of £842.32, on December 6, 2019.

Magistrates granted Lee unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance.

He will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on November 12.



