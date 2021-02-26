Elderly man jailed for historic sex crimes against young girls

Published: 11:00 AM February 26, 2021

Bryan Everitt was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for more than six years - Credit: Suffolk police

An elderly man from west Suffolk has been jailed for a string of historic child sex offences dating back to the 1960s.

Bryan Everitt, 76, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to seven charges.

Everitt, of Broadcroft Crescent, Haverhill, admitted one count of indecency with a child, and six further charges of indecent assault at a earlier plea hearing.

The court heard the offences were committed against three young girls, with the victims aged between 10 and 15 years old at the time of the offences.

The offences, which spanned 40 years from 1961 to 2003, first came to light in 2013, but Everitt denied committing the crimes, and no further action was taken at that time.

A further disclosure was made by a victim in 2017, which resulted in charges being brought against Everitt.

Victim impact statements were read in court by prosecutor Emma Nash, in which the victims described how the offending had affected their lives.

Judge Emma Peters said Everitt's offending had caused "mayhem and pain" in the lives of his victims.

She told him: "Your offending spanned over 40 years. 40 years these various women have had to live with this pain."

Judge Peters jailed Everitt for a total of six years and four months, and he will serve half in custody before being released on licence.

He will have to sign the sex offenders' register for life and was also handed a sexual harm prevention order, which will last for the rest of his life.