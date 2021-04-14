Man jailed for endangering driver's life by damaging brake cable on van

Published: 5:30 AM April 14, 2021

Gordon Tonnar was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A west Suffolk man convicted of recklessly endangering a man’s life by damaging a brake cable on his van has been jailed for five years.

Gordon Tonnar, 53, of Manor Road, Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds, pleaded not guilty to damaging a brake cable of a Ford Transit van belonging to John Tarpley in September 2019.

However, he was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court by a 10-1 majority verdict on November 9, 2020.

He had also denied witness intimidation and was unanimously found guilty by the jury.

Tonnar also denied damaging a brake cable with intent to endanger Mr Tarpley’s life and was found not guilty.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Emma Peters handed Tonnar a five-year sentence for destroying or damaging property being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The judge also imposed an extended licence period of three years.

He was also sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for witness intimidation to be served concurrently.

Tonnar was also handed a four-month concurrent sentence for possessing class B drugs.

Judge Peters also imposed a 10-year restraining order on Tonnar, banning him from contacting Mr Tarpley and members of his family.



