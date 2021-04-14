News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man jailed for endangering driver's life by damaging brake cable on van

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM April 14, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court will be the venue for the trial Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gordon Tonnar was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A west Suffolk man convicted of recklessly endangering a man’s life by damaging a brake cable on his van has been jailed for five years. 

Gordon Tonnar, 53, of Manor Road, Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds, pleaded not guilty to damaging a brake cable of a Ford Transit van belonging to John Tarpley in September 2019. 

However, he was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court by a 10-1 majority verdict on November 9, 2020.

He had also denied witness intimidation and was unanimously found guilty by the jury.

Tonnar also denied damaging a brake cable with intent to endanger Mr Tarpley’s life and was found not guilty.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Emma Peters handed Tonnar a five-year sentence for destroying or damaging property being reckless as to whether life was endangered. 

The judge also imposed an extended licence period of three years. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Live: Town beaten 3-0 after Harrop's red card
  2. 2 Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of new chief executive
  1. 4 Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff
  2. 5 'Buzz' about town as pub prepares to reopen under new family management
  3. 6 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
  4. 7 Serious crash closes road in Bury St Edmunds near A14
  5. 8 'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  6. 9 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
  7. 10 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed

He was also sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for witness intimidation to be served concurrently. 

Tonnar was also handed a four-month concurrent sentence for possessing class B drugs. 

Judge Peters also imposed a 10-year restraining order on Tonnar, banning him from contacting Mr Tarpley and members of his family. 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Video

National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge...

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Updated

Woman dies after car collides with tree in Leiston

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon