Suffolk rapist jailed for more than five years

Published: 4:23 PM March 11, 2021

Nathaniel Cresswell, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A west Suffolk man who raped a woman and sexually assaulted another as they slept has been jailed for more than five years.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Nathaniel Cresswell, of Thistledown Drive, Ixworth, committed the two offences over three years.

Emma Nash, prosecuting, told the court how Cresswell, 23, raped a young woman at a house in Bury St Edmunds in June 2016.

The victim had fallen asleep on a bed and awoke to find Cresswell raping her, the court heard.

The young woman went straight to the police and Cresswell was arrested later that day, Ms Nash said.

Cresswell initially denied the offence when questioned by police.

In May 2019, a young woman had fallen asleep after returning to a house in Bury St Edmunds.

She awoke to find Cresswell sexually assaulting her.

One of the victims described in a personal statement read by Ms Nash how Cresswell's actions had turned "her whole world upside down".

The court heard how one of the victims had suffered panic attacks, and had issues with trusting people as a result of the crime.

Cresswell, who was aged 18 at the time of the rape and 21 at the time of the sexual assault, had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Cresswell pleaded guilty to both offences at Ipswich Crown Court on February 1, and a report to assess how dangerous he is was ordered.

Joanne Eley, mitigating, said Cresswell was "a man who is full of remorse".

Miss Eley read a short statement from Cresswell in which he apologised to his victims and their families, adding: "I hope one day they will find it in their hearts to forgive me."

Sentencing Cresswell on Thursday, Judge Emma Peters said she did consider him to be dangerous and would therefore be imposing an extended sentence.

Cresswell was sentenced to a year and eight months' imprisonment for the sexual assault, of which he will serve at least half in custody.

A four-year sentence will then begin for the rape, of which Cresswell will serve two thirds before being eligible for parole.

This will be followed by an extended licence period of five years following his release from custody.

Cresswell will also have to sign the sex offenders' register for life.



