East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man banned from possessing firearms is remanded over gun charges

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM May 23, 2022
Lucy Melton will face sentencing at crown court

John Reilly appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link - Credit: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man banned from holding firearms for life has appeared in court charged with possessing two air rifles in Saxmundham. 

John Reilly appeared via video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday to face two charges of possessing a firearm when prohibited for life, two charges of criminal damage, and a single charge of possessing a knife in public. 

The 49-year-old, of Franklin Road, Saxmundham, did not enter pleas to any of the charges. 

It is alleged Reilly was in possession of the air rifles and two knives on Saturday in Saxmundham, and he is also accused of damaging windows, valued at around £400, on the same date. 

Reilly is also alleged to have caused around £40 worth of damage to a fence in Saxmundham on August 1, 2021. 

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said the offences were not suitable to be heard in the magistrates' court and requested all matters were sent to the crown court. 

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Reilly will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on June 20 for his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Saxmundham News

