Man arrested after alleged serious sexual assault in Suffolk park released

A man who was arrested after an alleged sexual assault in Bury St Edmunds has been released - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 40s who was arrested after an alleged serious sexual assault in Bury St Edmunds has been released.

The assault allegedly happened at Nowton Park on Bury Road on Sunday, May 29, at some time between 7pm and 8pm.

It was reported to Suffolk police that the victim, aged in her 40s, had arranged to meet the man for the first time in the park.

Officers arrested a man in the London area on suspicion of attempted rape.

He was released on bail until Friday, June 24.

A spokesman for the police force confirmed the man has been released, pending further enquiries.