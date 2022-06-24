News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after alleged serious sexual assault in Suffolk park released

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:32 PM June 24, 2022
A man who was arrested after an alleged sexual assault in Bury St Edmunds has been released 

A man who was arrested after an alleged sexual assault in Bury St Edmunds has been released - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 40s who was arrested after an alleged serious sexual assault in Bury St Edmunds has been released.

The assault allegedly happened at Nowton Park on Bury Road on Sunday, May 29, at some time between 7pm and 8pm. 

It was reported to Suffolk police that the victim, aged in her 40s, had arranged to meet the man for the first time in the park. 

Officers arrested a man in the London area on suspicion of attempted rape.

He was released on bail until Friday, June 24.

A spokesman for the police force confirmed the man has been released, pending further enquiries. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub

Suffolk Live News

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Lightning struck all over London as the capital's spell of beautiful weather was brought to an abrup

Suffolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
the anchor, nayland

Suffolk Live News

Filming for popular ITV show TOWIE to take place at Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Perrywood Sudbury with a selection of the cakes and bakes

7 glorious garden centre cafes in Suffolk 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person