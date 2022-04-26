Man arrested after explosive materials found released under investigation

Explosive materials were found at a home in Great Livermere where a man was arrested but has now been released - Credit: Archant

A man in his 50s who was arrested following the discovery of explosives at a west Suffolk home has been released under investigation, police have confirmed.

Police, as well as Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal, attended an address in Birds Croft in Great Livermere at about 1pm on March 30 after receiving concerns regarding the storage of suspected explosive items.

Officers conducted a joint visit with Trading Standards and subsequently identified a quantity of potentially prohibited firearms, ammunition and explosive materials.

Police at Birds Croft in Great Livermere, where they found possible explosive devices. - Credit: Archant

A police cordon was in place at the property for a number of days while investigations were carried out.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene under the Explosive Substances Act 1883 and was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

He was subsequently released on bail until Friday, April 22, pending further enquiries.

A police cordon was in place for a number of days at the home - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed that the man has again been released, pending further enquiries.

