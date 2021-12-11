Mountain bike rider furious at latest dumping as fly-tipping doubles

Fly tipping in Higham, Suffolk has been reported to Babergh District Council. - Credit: Darren James

A mountain bike rider has reacted furiously to motorbike parts being dumped in Higham.

Darren James tried to do some sleuthing to catch the culprit who fly-tipped in Green Lane but was not successful.

Mr James said: "I found it while I was out on my evening mountain bike ride.

This was found in Green Lane, Higham - Credit: Darren James

"I have however found out the logos on the motorbike fairings and posted the photos on a few bike pages and local motorbike shops I follow in the hope someone will recognise it but even if they do no one will get punished."

There were 235 incidents in Babergh of fly-tipping reported in 2019/2020 and 500 in 2020/21, a more than double increase.

The statistics from the department for environment, food and rural affairs, released on December 8, also reveal there were 171 actions taken by the council in 2019/2020 compared to 97 in 2020/21.

This is in line with the reports across England, which received a total of 1,134,211 reports in 2020/2021 compared to 979,728 in 2019/2020.

Babergh District Council was able to remove the rubbish after it was reported to them on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Babergh District Council said: “We remain committed to tackling fly tipping in our district and aim to deal with any reports of this occurring on public land within 48 hours. We were made aware of an instance of fly tipping on Green Lane in Higham and our team are acting as quickly as possible to investigate and clear it.

“Our council is immensely grateful for the public’s help in reporting fly tipping, which can be done quickly and easily via our website 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We would also encourage anyone using a third party to dispose of waste to ensure they verify the waste carrier’s license, either on the Environment Agency website or by calling 03708 506 506.”

To help prevent fly tipping please see here suffolkrecycling.org.uk/fly-tipping.