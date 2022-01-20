Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women

Samuel Creed was jailed for a total of 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A Stowmarket man with a foot fetish has been jailed for massaging and touching the feet of women and breaching a court order imposed to stop his behaviour.

Samuel Creed, 21, was handed a three-year community order and a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) in December 2020 restricting his use of trains after he admitted two offences of sexual assault.

Those two offences involved Creed approaching women, removing their footwear and proceeding to massage their feet.

In the first offence in 2019, Creed struck up a conversation with a 20-year-old woman, who was sitting on the floor on a London to Ipswich train as there were no seats.

Creed, of Prospect Place, Stowmarket, then removed one of her shoes and asked if she dared him to sniff it.

He then sniffed the shoe and remarked on its smell before taking hold of her foot and massaging it.

The woman told him to stop and had a panic attack when he put his arm round her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In 2020, Creed also took off the boots of a teacher and massaged her feet while she was waiting for a train at Stowmarket station and started moaning as if he was sexually aroused.

Following Creed's sentence for those offences, he failed to comply with the requirements of the criminal behaviour order, the court heard.

He was again overheard by a member of staff asking a woman about her feet at Ipswich railway station in March 2021, and he admitted breaching his CBO.

He also admitted a further breach and to sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a train to Colchester in May 2021, when he began talking to the victim before squeezing her foot in a massaging manner.

The teenager described Creed's behaviour as "creepy and strange" and said she was concerned by it, Marion Smullen, prosecuting, told the court.

Barnaby Shaw, representing Creed, said his client had complex mental health and behavioural difficulties and was "going to need supervision to assist him with his behaviour".

On Wednesday, Recorder Darren Reed revoked the community order and resentenced Creed, who appeared via prison video link, to a total of 12 months for the offences in 2019 and 2020.

He was also sentenced to a total of 14 months for the further sexual assault and two breaches of the CBO, which will run consecutively alongside the other offences, making a total of 26 months' imprisonment.



