Two Suffolk men charged after knifepoint petrol station robberies
- Credit: Google Maps
Two west Suffolk men have been charged in connection with knifepoint robberies at a petrol station.
The first incident happened at a forecourt in Swaffham Road, Ickburgh, shortly after 3.10pm on Wednesday, July 20.
Suffolk police said a man entered the shop and threatened a worker with a knife before stealing cash and cigarettes.
The second incident happened at the same location shortly before 6.55pm on Thursday, July 28.
Two men entered the petrol station, threatened two shop workers with a knife and stole cash and cigarettes.
Police arrested two men in Haverhill on Thursday in connection with the incidents.
Mervyn Moulton, 49, of Woodcock Close, Haverhill, has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a knife or bladed article.
Anthony Ferguson, of Woodcock Close, Haverhill, has been charged with robbery.
Moulton and Ferguson both appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning and were remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on September 2.