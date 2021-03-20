Behind bars in Suffolk: The men jailed this week

Published: 6:00 AM March 20, 2021

Six men were jailed in Suffolk this week, for crimes such as faking CCTV evidence, assault and criminal damage, and possession of a knife.

Joshua Harris, 33, of Beccles Road, Burgh St Peter, was jailed a third time on Monday, March 15, for making nuisance calls to the emergency services.

Harris has 12 previous convictions for 26 offences of mainly anti-social behaviour and malicious communications and was handed an eight-month prison sentence for breaching a two-year criminal behaviour order for a second time.

Dean Middler, 39, of Hunting Gate, Colchester, was put behind bars on Tuesday after beating a man over the head with an ashtray in a "frenzied" attack just two days after being handed a suspended sentence order in February this year.

The victim of his attack was hit three times with the ashtray, causing lacerations to his nose, near his left eye and on the top of his head — he described it as a "horrific experience".

Middler was jailed for 26 months for the assault and Judge Peters also activated a 14-month suspended sentence for sending malicious communications and possessing a knife to run consecutively.

Sayeed Ahmed, 25, of Stratton Drive, Barking, was sentenced for careless driving and perverting the course of justice at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

He lied to police about his involvement in an A12 crash in July 2019 by doctoring the dates on CCTV images of his car in the driveway.

Despite being identified as the main financial provider for his family and principal caregiver for his mother's ill-health, he was jailed for seven months and banned from driving for 16 months.

Kevin Killick, 45, of Paget Road, Great Yarmouth, assaulted his partner and trashed her home in a "vicious outburst" in April 2020.

They were both addicted to Class A drugs and had a disagreement, at which point he hit her over the head with a concrete pillar, smashed furniture and family photographs.

He then grabbed her by the neck, smacked her around the face, punched her and continually pulled her hair.

The 45-year-old was jailed for a total of three-and-a-half years and will have to serve half in custody before he is released on licence — recorder Brooke-Smith also imposed an indefinite restraining order, banning Killick from contacting his ex-partner.